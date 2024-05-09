51,600 new enterprises established in first four months of 2024

VIETNAM, May 9 - The Chairman of the People's Committee of Yên Bái province, Trần Huy Tuấn on Wednesday presented the Chairman of Erex Group, Honna Hitoshi, with the approved investment policy for a biomass power plant project, during a ceremony held in Tokyo, Japan.
