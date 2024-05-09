Spring Seeding Underway For Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 9 - Released on May 9, 2024

First Crop Report of 2024

Spring seeding by Saskatchewan producers is officially underway across the province, with 12 per cent of the 2024 crop now planted.

“Saskatchewan farmers are back in the field doing what they do best and in many ways better than anyone in the world,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “Our producers have generated record agri-food exports for each of the past four years, growing crops with some of world’s smallest carbon footprints compared to other competitive jurisdictions. While seeding is underway, I encourage everyone to stay safe and especially to be aware of farm equipment on the province’s roads during this very busy time of year.”

Widespread rainfall was welcomed this week by producers throughout the province. The provincial seeding progress of 12 per cent is behind the five-year average (2019-2023) of 23 per cent and the 10-year average (2014-2023) of 20 per cent. Seeding is furthest advanced in the southwest and southeast parts of the province. Seeding progress has been slower in the east-central and northeast regions where spring snowfall accumulations were higher.

The southwest region is the furthest advanced in their seeding operations with 23 per cent seeded so far. The southeast is also making good progress and is reporting 16 per cent complete. The northwest and west-central regions are at eight per cent and five per cent respectively. The east-central and northeast regions are further behind at four per cent and three per cent respectively.

Most of the province received rain in varying amounts. The most rainfall was recorded in the Moose Jaw area with 103 mm. The Stalwart area received 65 mm. The Rose Valley and Hague areas received 55 mm. The Hafford area received 33 mm over the past week.

Although the recent moisture caused delays to seeding, it allowed the topsoil moisture conditions to improve across the province. Topsoil moisture for cropland is rated at eight per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and one per cent very short. Hayland is rated at four per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 18 per cent short and four per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are reported at three per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Spring runoff was reported in mid-April at 74 per cent below average, 22 per cent average and four per cent above average. Out of the crop reporters, 58 per cent reported that the amount of runoff received would be sufficient to fill dugouts and other water bodies within their area. Livestock producers are hopeful the recent moisture will improve pasture conditions to ensure cattle have adequate feed while out to pasture. 59 per cent of producers currently estimate there will be no shortages of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock with 23 per cent estimating that shortages may occur in one to two months depending on future moisture conditions. 81 per cent of producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock.

With calving almost complete, many livestock producers are moving their cattle out to pasture. When the weather allows, producers will be back in the fields spraying and seeding throughout the province. Producers are reminded to be safe during their field activities and while transporting equipment across or alongside roadways.

