The Veteran Aid Loan is available to veterans and current or former members of the national guard and reserves. This loan can give you up to $5,000 and over 48 months to pay it back. If your loan is paid back on time, you are eligible for a refund of 1/2 the interest paid on the loan. This loan can be used for anything except for debt consolidation or expenses related to moving to another state. It is a great option for those who are taking advantage of free tuition from the state but may be in need of a little more help for books, living expenses, or other costs associated with school. If you are interested in applying for this loan, please reach out to your VSO.