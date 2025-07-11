VA Fargo & Watford City American Legion to Open NEW Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site in Watford City, North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, ND —The VA Fargo Health Care System, in partnership with the Carl E. Rogen American Legion Post 139, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) site on July 14, 2025, at the American Legion in Watford City, ND (313 12th St SW). This innovative ATLAS site is a key component of the VA Anywhere to Anywhere telehealth initiative, designed to enhance access to care for Veterans in Watford City and the surrounding communities. By establishing an ATLAS site at the American Legion, we are breaking down common barriers that Veterans face, such as lengthy travel times for appointments, inclement weather conditions, and unreliable internet connectivity at home.

At this location, enrolled Veterans will discover a welcoming, private space complete with internet access and state-of-the-art technology to connect with their VA providers using VA Video Connect, the VA's secure and reliable videoconferencing application. Upon arrival, Veterans will be warmly welcomed by an on-site attendant who will assist with check-in and resolve any basic technical issues. It’s important to note that while the attendant is there to support, they are not VA employees and will step away once the appointment begins—ensuring your privacy and confidentiality.

This ATLAS site represents a significant advancement for those receiving care through the VA Fargo Health Care System. We invite all Watford City Veterans and their families to join us for the opening event from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet with our dedicated American Legion staff, explore the equipment, and engage with our telehealth experts—empowering you to take full advantage of these important healthcare resources. Don’t miss out on this chance to improve your access to care!

For more information, call the Fargo VA Public Affairs Office at (701) 239-3724.

