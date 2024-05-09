Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota Settlement With Wireless Companies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that South Dakota is part of a $10.25 million national settlement with three major wireless companies regarding deceptive and misleading advertising practices.

The settlement is with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Attorneys General nationwide had been investigating the alleged misrepresentations of the three companies in various advertising efforts.

“South Dakotans were misled, and this settlement includes financial and corrective action aimed at protecting our consumers,” said Attorney General Jackley. 

As part of the settlement, South Dakota will receive about $71,000. The money will be used by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for consumer protection efforts.

Please click here to view the states' agreement with AT&T Mobility, LLC and Cricket Wireless, LLC.  

Please click here to view the states' agreement with T-Mobile USA, Inc.  

Please click here to view the states' agreement with Cellco Partnership, d/b/a Verizon Wireless, and TracFone Wireless, Inc.  

