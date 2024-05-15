Proven Data Quickly Restores Critical Data for Chilean Data Center Following Intense Ransomware Attack
The cybersecurity experts supported IxMetro PowerHost in recovering data without paying millions in ransom, mitigating threats impacting nearly 1000 customers
Our team successfully recovered crucial data for IxMetro PowerHost, skillfully managing a ransomware attack without giving in to the $140 million ransom demand.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Data, a leader in comprehensive ransomware solutions and recovery, announces its successful intervention at Chilean data center and hosting provider, IxMetro PowerHost, following a severe ransomware attack by the criminal group SEXi in March.
— Bogdan Glushko, CIO of Proven Data
In a highly coordinated effort, Proven Data’s team of experts, utilizing their focused expertise in ransomware scenarios, rapidly engaged with IxMetro PowerHost to address the encryption of VMware ESXi servers and terabytes of corporate backups. This attack, one of the most significant in recent history, rendered critical data inaccessible and disrupted services for approximately 1000 customers.
Proven Data used advanced decryption technologies and a robust set of recovery tools to initiate the recovery process quickly. Known for effectively reducing downtime, the service provider helped IxMetro PowerHost restore operations and minimize the financial and operational impacts typically associated with such critical incidents.
This incident highlights the increasing risks and sophistication of ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors. Proven Data’s successful recovery operation underscores its commitment to providing digital peace of mind and its capability to handle high-stakes cyber threats effectively.
ABOUT PROVEN DATA
Proven Data is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity, data recovery, and digital forensics services. Founded in 2011, the company has consistently evolved to meet its clients' growing needs in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. The Ohio-based service provider's expert cybersecurity team offers comprehensive protection, damage mitigation, and investigative services for ransomware, data breaches, and employee misconduct. Acquired by Porthas Inc. in 2023 and under new leadership, Proven Data leverages enhanced resources and technology while continuing to deliver expert solutions and maintaining strict privacy policies. To learn more, visit https://provendata.com/
