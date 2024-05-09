First Lady Cathy, Gov. Justice welcome newest Friends With Paws therapy dog, Maverick, to James Monroe High School

LINDSIDE, WV – First Lady Cathy Justice and Gov. Jim Justice today celebrated the arrival of the state’s next therapy dog through the Friends With Paws program during an assembly at James Monroe High School. The dog introduced is named Maverick, and he is a Golden Retriever. “Maverick has been an absolute angel upon his arrival to James Monroe,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “This community has had a really rough couple of weeks, and to know that Maverick has been here to support these students through it really shines light on what the Friends With Paws therapy dog program is about. I just know Maverick will be a beacon of hope for these students, helping them with their social and emotional well-being.” "Cathy and I cannot say enough good things about the Friends With Paws program because these dogs put the biggest smiles on everyone's faces," Gov. Justice said. "Not only that, but these therapy dogs truly show unconditional love towards the students and teachers. I’m so proud of Cathy and her team for all the great work they are doing, because they are really making a difference across the state." The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2024, a total of 26 Friends With Paws therapy dogs, including Maverick, have been placed throughout the state. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. Following today’s assembly, students and staff had the chance to greet Maverick, alongside Baby Dog. The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues. Schools that previously received therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws program include: Coal, a male Black Labrador, at Welch Elementary, McDowell County

Foster, a male Golden Labradoodle, at Buckhannon Academy Elementary, Upshur County

Jasper, a female Yellow Labrador, at Lewis County High School, Lewis County

River, a male Yellow Labrador, at Pineville Elementary School, Wyoming County

Shadow, a male Black Labrador, at Moorefield Elementary School, Hardy County

Jet, a male Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Spring Mills High School, Berkeley County

Kylo, a male Black Labrador Retriever, at Lenore PK-8 School, Mingo County

Winnie, a female Apricot and White Labradoodle, at Wayne Elementary School, Wayne County

Kasha, a female Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Pocahontas County

Marshal, a male Cream Labradoodle, at Hinton Area Elementary School, Summers County

Louie, a male Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Bridgeview Elementary School, Kanawha County

Oakley, a male Apricot and Cream Labradoodle, at Oakvale Elementary School, Mercer County

Ruby, a female Golden Retriever, at Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

Malfoy, a male Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Chapmanville Intermediate School, Logan County

Tora, a female Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Elkins High School, Randolph County

Skye, a female Brown Labradoodle, at Berkeley Springs High School, Morgan County

Penny, a female Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Pendleton County Middle/High School, Pendleton County

Nutter, a male Chocolate Labrador Retriever, at Ravenswood High School, Jackson County

Meadow, a female Yellow Labrador Retriever, at Washington Lands Elementary School, Marshall County

Clara, a female Golden Retriever, at Brooke Middle School, Brooke County

Parker, a male Golden Retriever, at Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County

Pixie, a female Apricot Labradoodle, at Lewisburg Elementary School, Greenbrier County

Captain, a male Golden Retriever, at Sherman High School, Boone County

Eli, a male Golden Retriever, at Nutter Fort Primary School, Harrison County

Opera, a female Chocolate Labrador Retriever, at West Fairmont Middle School, Marion County More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Click HERE to view the documentary.