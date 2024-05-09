Gov. Justice announces School Building Authority approves $26.2 million for statewide projects
MAJOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS
Grant — $849,360
To be used for two classroom additions at Maysville Elementary School.
Monongalia — $979,237
To be used for Morgantown High School’s outdoor learning space and kitchen renovations.
Putnam — $636,425
To be used for renovations at Eastbrook Elementary School.
Wayne — $900,000
To be used for Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School addition and renovations.
Clay — $825,600
To be used for Clay Elementary School roof replacement.
Berkeley — $1,000,000
To be used for replacement windows in multiple schools.
Webster — $252,307
To be used for Webster County High School sanitary improvements.
Taylor — $934,756
To be used for Flemington Elementary School roof and building envelope improvement.
Greenbrier — $942,400
To be used for Greenbrier East High School roof replacement.
Nicholas — $1,000,000
To be used for Nicholas County High School utility line replacement.
Ohio — $1,000,000
To be used for Wheeling Park High School roof replacement.
Barbour — $599,530
To be used for Belington and Philippi Elementary School electrical upgrades.
Lewis — $976,690
To be used for Peterson-Central Elementary School partial HVAC replacement.
Boone — $1,000,000
To be used for Scott High School roof replacement.
Logan — $600,000
To be used for Chapmanville High School's new building with automated controls.
Preston — $586,220
To be used for Kingwood Elementary School safe school entry.
Harrison — $830,619
To be used for Robert C. Byrd High School, Liberty High School, and Mt. Middle School secure entries.
Pocahontas — $248,686
To be used for Pocahontas County High School renovations upgrades.
Brooke — $462,500
To be used for Brooke Primary roof replacement.
Randolph — $832,189
To be used for Randolph Technical Center security entrance.
Roane — $926,246
To be used for Roane County High School and Spencer Middle School security upgrades.
MULTI-COUNTY AWARDS
South Branch Career and Technical Center — $2,618,212
To be used for electrical upgrades and campus renovations.
Mid Ohio Valley Technical Institute — $2,491,439
To be used for a roof replacement.
Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center — $2,234,269
To be used for HVAC, lighting, systems and general renovations.
United Technical School — $1,790,932
To be used for interior renovations.
Fred W Eberle Technical Center — $695,113
To be used for parking lot expansion.