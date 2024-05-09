Submit Release
Gov. Justice announces School Building Authority approves $26.2 million for statewide projects

Projects awarded funding today include: 

MAJOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS 

Grant — $849,360
To be used for two classroom additions at Maysville Elementary School.

Monongalia — $979,237
To be used for Morgantown High School’s outdoor learning space and kitchen renovations. 

Putnam — $636,425
To be used for renovations at Eastbrook Elementary School.

Wayne — $900,000
To be used for Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School addition and renovations. 

Clay — $825,600
To be used for Clay Elementary School roof replacement. 

Berkeley — $1,000,000
To be used for replacement windows in multiple schools. 

Webster — $252,307
To be used for Webster County High School sanitary improvements. 

Taylor — $934,756
To be used for Flemington Elementary School roof and building envelope improvement. 

Greenbrier — $942,400
To be used for Greenbrier East High School roof replacement. 

Nicholas — $1,000,000
To be used for Nicholas County High School utility line replacement. 

Ohio — $1,000,000
To be used for Wheeling Park High School roof replacement. 

Barbour — $599,530
To be used for Belington and Philippi Elementary School electrical upgrades.

Lewis — $976,690
To be used for Peterson-Central Elementary School partial HVAC replacement. 

Boone — $1,000,000
To be used for Scott High School roof replacement. 

Logan — $600,000
To be used for Chapmanville High School's new building with automated controls. 

Preston — $586,220
To be used for Kingwood Elementary School safe school entry. 

Harrison — $830,619
To be used for Robert C. Byrd High School, Liberty High School, and Mt. Middle School secure entries. 

Pocahontas — $248,686
To be used for Pocahontas County High School renovations upgrades. 

Brooke — $462,500
To be used for Brooke Primary roof replacement. 

Randolph — $832,189
To be used for Randolph Technical Center security entrance. 

Roane — $926,246
To be used for Roane County High School and Spencer Middle School security upgrades. 

MULTI-COUNTY AWARDS

South Branch Career and Technical Center — $2,618,212
To be used for electrical upgrades and campus renovations. 

Mid Ohio Valley Technical Institute  — $2,491,439
To be used for a roof replacement. 

Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center — $2,234,269
To be used for HVAC, lighting, systems and general renovations. 

United Technical School — $1,790,932
To be used for interior renovations. 

Fred W Eberle Technical Center — $695,113
To be used for parking lot expansion. 

