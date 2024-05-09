Gov. Justice celebrates new Myrtle Beach Breeze Airways flight

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Breeze Airways, the only Nice Low Cost Carrier (NLCC) in the U.S. will begin its new service from Charleston (CRW) to Myrtle Beach, SC, on Friday, May 10, 2024. Fares on the new route start from $49 one-way. "I'm so glad to see this partnership with Breeze Airways continue to flourish by expanding their service to connect West Virginia with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina,” said Gov. Justice. “Airports play such an important role in fueling our economy, increasing tourism, and making our state even more accessible. I can’t wait for all of the blue Breeze planes to touch down at West Virginia International Yeager Airport this summer.” Today’s announcement is another milestone in the historic partnership announced in March 2023. This award-winning carrier has committed to adding five new destinations, including New York City, through this partnership in the next two years. “We're thrilled for the start of the Myrtle Beach Breeze flight to West Virginia International Yeager Airport," Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Chelsea Ruby said. "I want to thank Governor Justice, the Legislature and our local partners for their continued partnership and investment in tourism infrastructure across the state. I'm looking forward to welcoming blue Breeze planes full of travelers to Almost Heaven this summer and beyond.” "We're excited to extend our collaboration with Breeze, reintroducing the eagerly awaited Myrtle Beach route," shared Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO. "Providing affordable Breeze flights has proven immensely popular among our travelers, as we expand our range of nonstop destinations. Our sincere thanks to Breeze Airways, Governor Justice, Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, the Kanawha County Commission, and the City of Charleston for their ongoing dedication to fulfilling the travel needs of our community and visitors." “Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “As we continue to introduce new service from Charleston, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to South Carolina.” About Breeze

Recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the Top 5 Best U.S. Airlines for the second consecutive year, Breeze offers Guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent—the carrier’s premium inflight experience featuring 2x2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Learn more about Breeze’s flight offerings via our site or the app.