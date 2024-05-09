MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/9/2024

May 9, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 9, 2024

On 5/3/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler conducted a traffic stop on Budds Creek Road at Colton Point Road, Clements, MD. While conducting standard field sobriety tests on the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shaun Lee Resico, 45 of Hollywood, MD, Resico admitted to having suspected Cocaine. Suspected Cocaine was located in the vehicle and Resico was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was not issued any citations related to driving under the influence.

On 5/5/2024, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to Cadillac Jacks, located at 21367 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a large disturbance. Upon arrival, Joshua Wayne Henning, 36 of California, MD was located outside of the establishment, yelling and acting disorderly. Investigation revealed that Henning assaulted another patron, who did not wish to speak with law enforcement, which then began the disturbance. Henning was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Disorderly Conduct, and Disturb The Peace/Disorderly.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/3/2024, Myeisha Juvan Monroe, 37 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 5/5/2024, Judith Gabrielle Taylor, 28 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 5/6/2024, Sulma Yamileth Lopez-Saravia, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 5/7/2024, Ebony Monet Cutchember, 27 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis

On 5/9/2024, Mia Danielle Teach, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/1/2024, Jamal Omar Norman, 43 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Ruel for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 5/3/2024, Stephanie Lynn Arnold, 49 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/6/2024, Jessica Jasmine Carter, 29 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Wheeler for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/7/2024, Aarion La’Trey Bryant, 24 of Tupelo, MS was arrested by Tpr Walters for FTA: Driving without a required license

