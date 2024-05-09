MPD Arrests Additional Teen in Navy Yard Retail Theft, Search for Other Suspects Ongoing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of an additional suspect who was involved in a retail theft offense.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a group of suspects entered a CVS in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast, and took items without paying. Shortly before, most of this group was involved in assault that took place near the Washington Monument. While police Officers were on scene of the CVS, one of the suspects threw a bottle, hitting the officer in the leg. Additionally, while inside the store they were confronted by a security guard one of the suspects threw a bottle, missing the security guard.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and Theft 2nd Degree.

Previously, detectives’ have made seven arrests relating to this incident:

A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit Theft A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property A 15-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit a crime.

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit a crime. Two 14-year-old males of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit a crime.

of Southeast, were arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, and Conspiracy to Commit a crime. A 15-year-old female of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. A 16-year-old male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two, Theft and Assault on a Police Officer.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects pictured below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24057449

