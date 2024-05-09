Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspects in Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce the arrests of two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Northwest.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at approximately 1:27 p.m., the victim was approached in the 2100 block of Kearny Street, Northeast. The suspects physically assaulted and pointed a gun at the victim while demanding property. A Fifth District officer heard the victim calling for help and immediately responded. The officer spotted the suspects and ordered them to stop. One of the suspects then assaulted the officer and fired a gun. Both suspects then fled the scene.

A short time later, responding officers detained two suspects. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 23-year-old Kurtis Hubbard of Fort Washington, MD was charged with Armed Robbery, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. 21-year-old Brian Richard of Fairland, MD was charged with Armed Robbery.

CCN: 24068545

###

