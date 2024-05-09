【Expand Southeast Asia market】MGTO roadshow opens in Jakarta, Indonesia today (9 May) and enjoys popularity

MACAU, May 9 - 【MGTO】MGTO holds Updates Seminar in Jakarta to promote Macao as a leisure and MICE destination

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta was unveiled by an opening ceremony today (9 May). Comprising various fun interactive zones, the event showcases Macao’s colorful “tourism +” and vibrant scene of infinite fun and spectacular events each month, highlighting the destination appeal for Indonesians as part of the promotional campaign towards Southeast Asia markets.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Assistant Deputy Director of Tourism Marketing for Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Annissa Noviarny, and representatives of local tourism associations, officiated the opening ceremony for the roadshow at Central Park Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia today (9 May). Representatives of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the six integrated resort enterprises, Air Macau and travel trade from Macao were present at the occasion, together with members of Indonesian tourism sector, media and residents.

Tap into potential markets through overseas roadshows

Senna Fernandes stated in her remarks that with the city’s unique symphony of East-meets West cultures and the launch of direct flights last year, Macao has gained the love of Indonesians as a glamorous destination that takes only about five hours to reach by air. At present, Indonesia ranks as the fourth largest international visitor market and the seventh largest visitor market for Macao. The roadshow is organized to showcase Macao’s glamour as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Indonesian visitors are sincerely invited to come and experience Macao’s unique culture, gastronomy and events.

Interactive games highlight Macao’s “tourism +” offerings

The Experience Macao roadshow is held at Central Park Mall in Jakarta from 9 – 12 May. Themed as “EXPERIENCE MACAO”, the roadshow features an array of fun interactive game zones such as cloud travel experience to Macao by virtual reality, Macau Grand Prix motor race simulator, fireworks creation game and a mega interactive installation designed after Portuguese egg tart as a check-in backdrop. Together the zones paint a wonderful picture of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +”.

Indonesian pop stars on stage

Performances are taking stage at the roadshow, presented by Indonesian celebrity Lyodra Ginting, TBA band and boy group UN1TY. There are also lion dance, Portuguese folk dance, cappella and Bossa Nova performances. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK meets people for photo moments, which, together with the wonderful performances, captivates spectators. In addition, a stamp collection game grants chances for participants to win special souvenirs from Macao.

Abundant special offers attract international visitors

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has launched the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region). To attract international visitations to Macao, 250,000 gifts are rolled out including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Targeting Indonesia as a visitor market, MGTO partners with Air Macau and travel agencies in Indonesia and Macao to launch different special offers to attract Indonesian visitors and expand the diversity of travel markets.

For more information about the Experience Macao roadshow in Jakarta, please visit the themed website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-roadshow-in-jakarta) or MGTO’s platforms on social media.