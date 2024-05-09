Rebuilding Decatur: Resurfacings and bridge work highlight another historic construction season

ILLINOIS, May 9 - Gov. Pritzker's capital program modernizing infrastructure throughout region and Illinois

DECATUR - Entering one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects in the Decatur area are planned or underway, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Ten major projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $195 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Decatur area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."

The following projects are anticipated to be completed within the next two years:

Illinois 121/Pershing Road from Interstate 72 to University Avenue resurfacing and ADA improvements began in 2023, with a scheduled completion date in November. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

U.S. 51 from north of Forsyth to I-72 resurfacing and ADA improvements began in April, with a scheduled completion date of next summer. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

U.S. 36 and West Eldorado Street (U.S. 36 from Illinois 48 to Church Street and West Eldorado Street from Illinois 48 to U.S. 36) resurfacing, bridge joint replacements as well as ADA improvements, including sidewalk ramps and modernized traffic signals began in April, with a scheduled completion date of next summer. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

U.S. 51 from the DeWitt/Macon County line to Forsyth resurfacing began in 2023, with a scheduled completion date of this summer. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

Illinois 121 from just east of Burgener Drive in Mt. Zion to west of Illinois 128 resurfacing began in March, with a scheduled completion date in November. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

Brush College Road and Faries Parkway grade separation at Brush College Road and Faries Parkway, including over two railroad tracks began last fall, with a scheduled completion in 2026. The south leg of Brush College Road is closed. Other lane closures will be occurring around the area. Detour utilizes North 22 nd Street. A project led by the city with significant state contributions.

Reas Bridge Road replacement of two bridges carrying Reas Bridge Road over Lake Decatur began last fall, with a scheduled completion in 2026. Reas Bridge Road is down to one lane, controlled by temporary traffic signals. A project led by Macon County with significant state contributions.

Illinois 48 from north of U.S. 51 to south of Bowman Road resurfacing begins this summer, with a fall completion date. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

U.S. 36 Over Lake Shore Drive bridge replacement. The project is anticipated to begin in September, with a late 2025 completion date. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

Illinois 105 at Long Creek half mile east of Oakley Road bridge replacement. The project is anticipated to begin in November, with a late 2025 completion date. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

Main Street from just north of Eldorado Street in Harristown to North Glasgow Road resurfacing begins in the summer, with a fall completion date. Lane closures will be required, with at least one lane in each direction open at all times.

"Since I became state senator, I've worked to uplift our neighborhoods, bring good-paying jobs to the district and invest in our communities," said state Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "Decatur residents deserve safe, reliable roads, and that's what Rebuild Illinois continues to deliver."

"When we invest in upgrading and maintaining our infrastructure, everyone wins," said state Rep. Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "These Rebuild Illinois projects are just part of our effort to reinvest in Central Illinois, and prioritize improvements that will help families get around, help businesses move their products efficiently, and help Decatur grow."

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

"Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT continues to deliver projects in the Decatur area that strengthen the state's entire multimodal system of transportation," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this construction season, you will be traveling through work zones. Put down the devices. Follow the signs. And when you see orange, slow down and save lives."