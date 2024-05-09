DataArt Introduces Proof of Concept Powered by Stripe to Accept In-Person Payments With Tap to Pay

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, introduces a proof of concept (PoC) using Stripe to allow businesses to accept contactless, in-person payments directly on compatible smartphones.

DataArt conducted an in-depth analysis of the needs of businesses across several industries to implement new technologies for in-person payments with efficiency and scale. In partnership with Stripe, DataArt developed a proof of concept using Stripe Tap to Pay and the Stripe Terminal SDK so that businesses can accept contactless payments like physical cards and digital wallets without extra hardware.

Terminal is a product by Stripe that allows companies to build and accept in-person payments into a native mobile or web-based application. With Tap to Pay and the Stripe Terminal SDK, businesses can immediately accept in-person payments without the added friction of paying for and setting up traditional hardware. This offers numerous benefits, including:

- Flexibility and portability: Businesses can accept payments from any location with a smartphone and internet connection, which helps cover large areas and charge for different products or services.

- Efficiency and cost-effectiveness: Tap to Pay is easier and faster to set up and update than traditional terminal devices.

- Scalability and adaptability: As attendance or demand fluctuates in dynamic environments, organizations can scale up their infrastructure and utilize additional mobile devices to increase the number of checkout points.

- Reliability and redundancy: Tap to Pay can serve as a reliable backup solution. In the event of a failure with the primary POS system, Tap to Pay can be deployed to maximize continuity of service.

- Unified commerce: Tap to Pay is a feature of Stripe Terminal and integrates with the rest of Stripe allowing users to manage online and in-person payments from one place.

The concept can be applied to businesses in several industries, such as travel, transportation, hospitality, retail, and more, and integrated into customized applications to best fit your business model. From letting shoppers complete their purchases anywhere in the store for a more convenient experience or shortening lines during seasonal influxes by equipping more staff to easily check out customers on the floor, businesses can create more flexible in-store experiences.

Maxim Lyakh, Partnerships Development Manager at DataArt, says: “Our collaboration alongside Stripe and our dedicated mission to enhance payments and financial systems for our clients have demonstrated significant value. This concept addresses specific demands by ensuring reliability, transaction speed, and minimized friction, providing customized solutions for enterprises in several industries.”

As the trusted technology partner of market leaders, DataArt will help businesses of different sizes with customized solutions in the following areas:

- Payments and Financial Infrastructure: With a comprehensive, global team of experts in payment-related areas, we offer strategy and consulting, implementation, and support services for seamless, customized integration that meets the specific needs of your business model.

- Cloud Native Solutions: At DataArt, we understand how your business can benefit from cloud computing models. Engage our experts to assess your existing on-premises infrastructure before migrating to the cloud or identify under-utilized resources that prevent higher performance of your cloud solutions.

- Custom Software Engineering: We design and develop custom software from end to end, from scoping the solution architecture to creating the user interface and managing product evolution.

- Legacy Modernization: We can ensure a seamless transition to modern solutions with the latest technologies, allowing for increased agility and cost reductions with upgraded, more efficient software.

- Managed Services and Support: DataArt helps businesses of all sizes manage their overall IT infrastructure and systems in production, increasing scalability and flexibility and minimizing application downtime.

About Stripe:

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

For more information, please visit https://stripe.com/

About DataArt:

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a leading global software engineering firm and the partner for progress in the digital age. Guided by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work with our clients to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt brings together 5,000+ experts across 30+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

For more information about DataArt and Stripe, please visit www.dataart.com/stripe