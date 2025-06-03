DataArt Commits $100 Million to Advance Data and AI Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm specializing in data, analytics, and AI, today announced a $100 million commitment to strengthen its data and AI capabilities, responding to increased client demand while maintaining its focus on technology-driven business results.

“We are making a deliberate financial commitment to the technologies shaping the future of our clients and our company,” said Eugene Goland, CEO and Founder of DataArt. “This isn’t about changing course — it’s about doubling down on the areas we’ve been building and delivering on for years.”

The financial commitment will strengthen DataArt’s core data and AI services, which are already key drivers of client demand and revenue growth. Focus areas include:

• Data Strategy: Helping clients define roadmaps that transform data into a valuable business asset.

• Data Platform Engineering: Building scalable platforms for real-time, trusted data.

• Data Value Realization: Delivering measurable results from data initiatives.

• Generative AI: Turning advanced AI capabilities into real business solutions through strategic consulting, custom development, and accelerators.

• AI-Accelerated Engineering: Injecting AI into every stage of the SDLC to boost speed and improve quality.

These services are foundational to enterprise AI adoption, especially in data-intensive sectors where demand is rising sharply. A core part of DataArt’s strategy is a pragmatic and thoughtful approach to AI. The company uses AI by default where it drives clear value but remains measured in areas where impact is limited or uncertain. DataArt continuously monitors advancements in third-party tools and models to ensure clients benefit from meaningful innovation — not just trends.

Internally, the company is scaling AI adoption across all functions. By the end of 2025, 100% of employees will have access to corporate AI tools, and up to 60% of engineering roles will actively use AI. As part of this strategy, DataArt is actively pursuing AI-driven optimization across the software development lifecycle (SDLC), with significant improvements already emerging in areas such as product management, code generation, and quality engineering — where AI is proving to be a strong accelerator of both speed and precision. These changes are supported by new training programs, updated skill matrices, and practical internal resources to guide responsible AI use.

The $100 million commitment also supports hiring senior talent, expanding learning programs via DataArt’s proprietary LMS platform, EDU, and advancing R&D through Innovation Labs. The commitment also supports the continued development of proprietary solutions, including the DataArt Connect AI Platform — a secure, scalable platform for AI automation, productivity, and governance — and dozens of data and AI accelerators already driving value for clients.

To support delivery at scale, DataArt is deepening strategic partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, and Databricks. The company is also reserving part of the financial commitment for co-innovation with select clients, including support for early-stage R&D and business case development.

Additionally, DataArt is evolving its commercial models to reflect compressed timelines and rising value expectations around data and AI. While T&M, fixed-price, and managed services remain core, outcomes-based pricing is expanding where aligned with client goals.

Read the position paper, published today alongside this announcement, to learn more about the strategy behind DataArt’s $100M commitment.



About DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms for the world’s most demanding organizations. As the partner for progress in the digital age, our world-class teams artfully design and engineer data-driven, cloud-native solutions that generate immediate and enduring business value. We combine global scale, deep technical expertise, and progressive vision with advanced R&D Labs, frameworks, and accelerators to solve our clients’ toughest challenges.

Since our founding in New York City in 1997, DataArt has grown to bring together 5,000+ experts across 40+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, India, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Priceline, Ocado Technology, Legal & General, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 13 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com.

