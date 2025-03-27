DataArt Expands LATAM Presence with Acquisition of ACL Tech, a Leading Chilean IT Firm

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm that delivers breakthrough data, analytics, and AI platforms, has announced its acquisition of ACL Tech, a leading IT services company based in Chile. This move strengthens DataArt’s footprint in Latin America and reflects its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for clients across the region and beyond.

Founded in 1991, ACL Tech is one of the most respected IT companies in the region, known for its expertise in software development, IT staffing, and consulting. With a large, experienced team based in Chile — a regional economic leader — the company has become a trusted partner for enterprise clients across Latin America and the U.S. Its commitment to innovation, quality, and security is reflected in its ISO certifications and a track record of completing over 1,000 successful projects.

By partnering with ACL Tech, DataArt strengthens its presence in Latin America, reflecting a long-term commitment to this region. This nearshore expansion enables DataArt's to deliver the best value to U.S.-based clients by operating at a larger scale, within the same time zone, and with strong cultural compatibility. Additionally, ACL Tech brings strong expertise and a proven track record in key sectors such as Financial Services and Retail, which aligns with DataArt’s core industry practices and further supports growth in this rapidly developing region. Moreover, this partnership enhances DataArt’s ability to meet the growing demand for data and AI services while creating new opportunities for ACL Tech’s talent and clients to advance their expertise in these areas. With ACL Tech’s AI-powered QA solution as a scalable asset, DataArt is better positioned to deliver high-impact, innovative solutions to its clients.

“This merger is an exciting step forward for DataArt,” said Eugene Goland, CEO of DataArt. “ACL Tech brings decades of experience and strong client relationships that complement our global operations. The addition of 500+ talented team members, along with their deep regional expertise, strengthens our capabilities and resilience, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our clients. We’re also pleased that the ACL management team will remain with DataArt, and we look forward to growing together and building on our collective strengths.”

Marcos Mauro, Executive Vice President, LATAM Business, said:: "What stands out most about this partnership is the alignment of our cultures. From the very beginning of our discussions with ACL Tech, it was clear that we share common values and a similar approach to working with clients, partners, and teams. Clients very much appreciate them and see them as true partners, which resonates deeply with our own philosophy. This sense of connection only deepened throughout the negotiation and due diligence process, reinforcing our belief that together, as partners for progress, we can achieve great things."

“For over three decades, we've built strong, lasting partnerships with our clients”, said Jorge Portus, CEO and Founder of ACL Tech. “Now, by joining forces with DataArt, we're excited to expand our capabilities and leverage their proven expertise in Data, Artificial Intelligence, and other key disciplines. We are sure that this collaboration will bring added value to our current clients and help us extend our reach across LATAM markets as we continue to grow together.”

The integration process will be approached thoughtfully, respecting the unique culture and expertise of both organizations. DataArt is committed to maintaining continuity for employees, clients, and partners while exploring synergies that drive growth and innovation.

