**UPDATE** Us Route 4 Mendon
**UPDATE**
ROADWAY IS OPEN
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Route 4 is closed in the area of Medway Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.