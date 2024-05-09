Submit Release
Maryland’s Best Seeks Wholesale Partners for  IFPA Global Produce Show

Annual Event Scheduled for October 17-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Maryland’s Best program is seeking to work with Maryland-based distributors who distribute Maryland produce to display products during the International Fresh Produce Association’s 2024 Global Produce and Floral Show.

The annual conference, held in Atlanta this year, brings together producers and buyers in produce and floral categories and is one of the biggest shows in the nation.  Maryland’s Best will have a booth on site and partnering wholesalers will have the opportunity to attend and display Maryland products at the show.  Produce and floral distributors are encouraged to attend to help highlight the great products buyers can expect when working with the state of Maryland.

The cost of the booth has been covered by the Maryland’s Best program. To learn more about this opportunity please contact Maryland’s Best Agricultural Marketing Specialist Audrey Broomfield at audrey.broomfield@maryland.gov.

