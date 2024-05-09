StateStreet Group Hosts Ribbon Cutting For Walthall Lofts & The Courthouse in Downtown Jackson

Walthall Lofts Ribbon Cutting in Jackson, Miss.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Street Group, a property management company in Jackson, recently held a ribbon cutting for the two newest additions to their list of luxury apartment communities in downtown Jackson, Mississippi. The Ribbon Cutting was held at The Courthouse Apartments, located at 245 E Capitol Street in Jackson just across from the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion.

Management hopes that the centralized location will allow young professionals and area students to enjoy convenient access to the various attractions the city has to offer while also receiving the highest level of service and amenities offered by the new managing partner. “We gather together in celebration of a new beginning for these outstanding properties,” said Justin Peterson, President of State Street Group. “These luxury apartment communities will serve as a testament to our continuous mission in providing unmatched service and an upscale experience to tenants in a historic downtown area.”

Situated in the heart of Jackson, StateStreet Group’s vision for Walthall Lofts & The Courthouse is for these properties to serve the community just as other luxury apartments that State Street Group already manages in Jackson. “We believe we have built a level of trust with the community as they have seen and experienced how we have developed and managed The Meridian at Fondren, Quarter House, Quarter Lofts, and Vieux Carre Apartments. We take pride in taking care of our wonderful customers at all our communities, and we look forward to bringing this level of experience and trust to Walthall Lofts and The Courthouse,” said Frank Buchanan, Vice President of Property Management.

To learn more about Walthall Lofts & The Courthouse, visit them on the web at www.walthalllofts.com and www.chljackson.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram at walthalllofts and on Twitter at walthall_lofts.