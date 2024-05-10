City of Chandler Parks and Recreation Division Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation from IBCCES

City of Chandler Parks and Recreation Division in Arizona enhances its accessibility offerings by becoming a Certified Autism Center™.

Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a testament to the hard work the City of Chandler and its staff have put forth to become a more inclusive community.” — Becky Kuiper, Chandler Recreation superintendent

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to award the City of Chandler Parks and Recreation Division with the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This recognition signifies the department's commitment to building inclusive spaces and programs for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. The team completed an autism-specific training and certification process to better understand and welcome these community members. Additionally, IBCCES conducted an on-site review of multiple facilities to provide the department with valuable insights on further enhancing programs and detailed sensory guides for recreation areas as part of the certification process.

"Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is a testament to the hard work the City of Chandler and its staff have put forth to become a more inclusive community,” says Becky Kuiper, Chandler Recreation superintendent. “Chandler Parks and Recreation believes everyone should have the opportunity to discover, imagine and grow within our community through accessible and adaptable parks and recreation centers and inclusive programming. This certification empowers our staff to make every interaction safe and enjoyable because, in Chandler, everyone plays!"

In addition to their training and certification achievement, Chandler Parks and Recreation offers a variety of programs within its division that are designed for participants of all abilities. Adaptive recreation programs are available to people with disabilities, and participants may submit a request for modification for any recreation program. New this summer, Chandler Aquatics offers adaptive swim lessons and sensory swim times, where people with sensory sensitivities can enjoy a quieter pool experience.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Chandler Parks and Recreation Division and support their commitment to fostering a welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals," shares Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. "Our certification program will serve as a launchpad for additional supports and enhancements for years to come, and we’re excited to be part of this initiative."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for health care, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About City of Chandler Parks and Recreation Division

Chandler Parks and Recreation champions everyday experiences encouraging the community to discover, imagine, and grow. The cornerstone of every neighborhood, our innovative events, programs, and services strengthen community vitality and foster healthy, enriched lifestyles. Whether you're searching for an abundance of outdoor adventures, looking to flex your fitness goals, or hoping to learn a new hobby, Chandler Parks and Recreation has something for everyone. More information at chandleraz.gov/recreation.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

