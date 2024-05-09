Boise, Idaho – Governor Little issued the following statement today after the Idaho State Police and Idaho Department of Administration confiscated items connected to a pro-Palestine protest’s illegal encampment located on public property near the Idaho Capitol that were blocking public access and interfering with other public use. The protestors were educated and warned multiple times that Idaho law prohibited camping and storage of personal belongings on state property. The property is being stored and may be collected by the owners.

“My administration is committed to enforcing the law and protecting our Capitol and public from the dangers of illegal encampments. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials tolerate unsafe and destructive public camping. Idaho cherishes and protects our First Amendment rights to speech, popular and unpopular alike, but I will not tolerate any group’s efforts to establish encampments that damage state property, create health and safety risks, and interfere with other forms of public access. I am grateful for the prompt and consistent efforts of the Idaho State Police and Department of Administration,” Governor Little said.