Willow Lake Métis Group Welcomes Turning Point Surveys as Strategic Partner
This partnership isn’t just a strategic alignment of services; it's a coming together of shared values and community focus.”REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY OF WOOD BUFFALO, AB, CANADA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Willow Lake Métis Group is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Turning Point Surveys, enhancing our service offerings and leveraging their expert capabilities in surveying and geotechnical services across Alberta.
Turning Point Surveys, based in Fort McMurray, has carved a niche in providing comprehensive construction and specialty survey, UAV, and geotechnical services that uphold the highest standards of precision and safety. Known for their dynamic and versatile team, Turning Point handles everything from heavy civil projects to underground, commercial, and municipal works, offering a one-stop solution for their valued clients throughout Western Canada. Their integrated services give clients a competitive advantage with a single point of contact, helping streamline their project requirements. Approaching their work with an unwavering commitment, their highly skilled team of professionals excels in tailoring their services to meet the specific and unique needs of each client and project, providing a personalized and responsive approach that ensures unparalleled satisfaction. This collaboration aligns with Willow Lake Métis Group’s commitment to working with trusted industry businesses to ensure a healthy and profitable Indigenous workforce in the region.
Andy Harnett, CEO of Willow Lake Métis Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We’re excited to bring Turning Point Surveys into our infinity of trusted partners. Their robust offerings and commitment to safety and efficiency perfectly complement our mission to build capacity and become the Indigenous industry partner of choice. This partnership isn’t just a strategic alignment of services; it's a coming together of shared values and community focus."
Cass Rhynes, Operations Manager at Turning Point Surveys, also commented on the partnership, "Partnering with Willow Lake Métis Group is a landmark step for us. Based right here in Fort McMurray, Willow Lake Métis Group not only brings us closer to our community but also offers a chance to significantly enhance our reach and capabilities. We're all about community and precision, and Willow Lake walks the walk on both fronts. We're proud to join hands with a partner who truly understands the value of local presence and community involvement."
This new partnership is set to create substantial opportunities for both entities to expand their impact and foster sustainable community development in Alberta.
About Willow Lake Métis Group
Willow Lake Métis Group exists to ensure our community has an opportunity to be industry leaders that contribute to our local economy and the future sustainability of our community. We are proud to have established strong relationships with industry partners that allow us to become your strategic Indigenous industry partner. Working with each of the industry partners allows us to provide full-service expertise for large-scale projects. We can handle a multitude of services related to maintenance, turnaround, and servicing of your facility. We are continuing to work towards building capacity and strengthening our mandate. Willow Lake Métis Group looks forward to working with the major industry players in our region in Northern Alberta to provide service and partnership at a new standard.
About Turning Point Surveys
Turning Point Surveys offers a wide range of surveying services across Alberta including construction surveying, line location surveying, UAV services, and geotechnical testing, characterized by a commitment to safety and client satisfaction. Based in Fort McMurray, we are a pivotal part of Alberta's construction and surveying industry.
