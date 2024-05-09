Bauer Media Audio’s ‘Eurosong Radio’ returns for Eurovision 2024

Bauer Media Audio has announced the return of Eurosong Radio, a pop-up station dedicated to the Eurovision Song Contest. Leveraging Bauer Media Audio’s scale as Europe’s leading commercial digital radio and audio operator, the station will broadcast across five of Bauer Media Audio’s markets – UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark.

Listeners can once expect a mix of songs, trivia and memories from nearly 70 years of the Eurovision Song Contest. Presented by UK-based Dan Morrissey in the host-country for 2023’s event and Lotta Brome from Sweden, the venue for the 2024 ceremony, the station this year will also boast interviews with performers Olly Alexander, Bucks Fizz’s Cheryl Baker, Jorgen Olsen, Katrina Leskanich, Sam Ryder and Loreen amongst others.

Tobias Nielsen, Bauer Media Audio’s Director of Premium Projects commented: “The Eurovision Song Contest is one of our favourite events of the year; similar to our stations at Bauer Media Audio, it unites audiences to celebrate the shared love of music. Following the success of the station last year, we’re thrilled to be bringing Eurosong Radio back, providing our audiences and Eurovision fans the content they want.”

Eurosong Radio is now available to listen online, via apps and smart speakers.

