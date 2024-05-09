Participation in ceremonial events dedicated to the holiday of 79th anniversary of Victory in the city of Moscow of Russia

TAJIKISTAN, May 9 - On May 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the Kremlin Palace to participate in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the Victory.

The high-ranking guest was warmly welcomed by the President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin Palace.

Then, the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, who visited Moscow to participate in the solemn events on the occasion of the Victory Day and the informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State, had a joint photo session.

In honor of the 79th anniversary of the Victory, a military parade was held in the main center of ceremonial events – Red Square, in which a large number of military personnel participated.

After the completion of the military parade on the Red Square, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the heads of states participating in the ceremonial events laid a wreath in front of the monument of the unknown soldier and honored the memory of the victims of the war.

It should be noted that more than 300,000 people from Tajikistan went to war, and more than 100,000 of them died in battles. 64 glorious Tajik sons have been awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for their unique feats and bravery.