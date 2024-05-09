Navigating the path to well-being: Mind Body Align debuts Labyrinth Adventures school curriculum
A snapshot of the Labyrinth Adventures curriculum reveals teaching how to pay attention is creative and fun.
Teaching SEL skills in educator’s choice of three methods, including books and videos, Labyrinth Adventures is a gem of a curriculum.
New curriculum builds delightful world, integrating character stories with proven, evidence-based SEL that yields better academic and social outcomes
Our pioneering elementary school curriculum is cross discipline. It imparts knowledge while it cultivates the art of paying attention—the invaluable skill that bridges learning to life.”MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Body Align, LLC announced the launch of Labyrinth Adventures, a science-based elementary school curriculum builds executive function and improves academic outcomes for students. Mind Body Align harnessed proven, experience-based tools and infused them into a playful garden world, creating educational content that students and teachers enjoy while meeting state curriculum standards for social and emotional learning.
“Education is the foundation upon which children build their dreams. Labyrinth Adventures is not just a new school curriculum; it's a path through a garden which nurtures children, fosters curiosity, teaches how to pay attention and self-regulate emotions, and ignites a lifelong love for learning,” said Annamarie Fernyak, founder of Mind Body Align. “With innovation and compassion, Mind Body Align continues its journey with educators and students, working to empower each child with the right knowledge, skills, and values for life.”
The Labyrinth Adventures curriculum was created by a cross functional team of licensed educators, instructional designers, illustrators, and graphic designers. Developed with maximum teaching flexibility in mind, each of the 16 lessons can be taught using three differing methods in just 15 minutes each day.
In this garden, a monarch butterfly named Tia, a grasshopper named Dwight, and a wise Tree, are three characters who build and maintain friendships with other friends. They navigate communication mishaps and other typical childhood challenges. Each curriculum level is age-appropriate for the grade; the current release is grades two and three.
The survey data on this training is compelling. Mind Body Align gathered data over many programs teaching thousands of students and educators of varied demographics. Nearly 100% of teachers reported gaining at least 21 minutes of additional teaching time per day. Plus, 92% of students improved in their ability to build and maintain relationships, manage emotions, and reduce disciplinary infractions. The ripple effects are also notable because 1 out of every 2 students taught someone outside of school the skills they learned with Mind Body Align.
“Our pioneering elementary school curriculum is cross discipline. It imparts knowledge while it cultivates the art of paying attention—the invaluable skill that bridges learning to life,” shared Julie Braumberger, director of education for Mind Body Align. “We looked at all the curriculum offerings for teaching these life skills and knew we could create a really special curriculum ourselves. We are innovative and we created an equitable curriculum. It is truly a gem. We are now able to equip every child with the tools for a future of boundless possibilities."
For a limited time, Mind Body Align is giving away a Labyrinth Adventures lesson and book on their website.
About Mind Body Align, LLC
Mind Body Align is an educational company that improves lives by teaching mindful social emotional learning that meets state curriculum standards in schools, to teachers, and in communities. Studies show mindfulness positively impacts academic and professional performance, focus, collaboration, and job satisfaction. Mind Body Align services are available both online and in person. The Align Mindfulness downloadable app allows mindfulness practice worldwide. Better outcomes start now. Learn more and get free educational materials at www.mindbodyalign.com.
TERISE RYAN
Valeo Consulting LLC
+1 614-323-7531
Terise@mindbodyalign.com