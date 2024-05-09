Adore Me Launches “AM by You,” a Generative AI-Powered Lingerie Design Studio For Custom Bralette and Panty Sets
The platform is a retail industry first, as it empowers customers to become their own fashion designer by leveraging easy-to-use AINEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corporation™, today announced the launch of its new "AM by You" program. Powered by generative AI and Prompt.ly sustainable printing, AM by You is a first-of-its-kind program for the retail industry that allows Adore Me customers to create fully customized bralette and panty sets using custom-trained image generation models to create unique fashion-forward prints tailored to the customer’s exact ideas, style, and preferences.
AM by You’s end-to-end proprietary generative AI-driven customization process enables anyone to create hyper-personalized prints that are inspired by their text inputs. The Adore Me team trained the tool’s generative image diffusion models to produce high-quality prints that go beyond photorealistic transfers to transform text prompts into true fashion prints, resulting in completely unique and personalized products. AM by You is democratizing design and access to generative AI. For many Adore Me customers, the creation of their custom set will be their first touchpoint with image generative AI.
"Up until now, customizable clothing has largely been reserved for simple images and words. As generative AI is making its way into the mainstream, we set out on a mission to bring AI’s benefits to the everyday consumer,” said Morgan Hermand, Founder and CEO at Adore Me. “We are proud to get our customers more involved in the design process of their own pieces. We are harnessing generative AI to deliver completely unique designs from start to finish, while maintaining our core values of inclusive sizing, sustainable manufacturing practices, and exceptional quality."
In its pilot phase, Adore Me saw customers leveraging AM by You as both a product-generation platform and an outlet for creativity. 70% of users generated more than one prompt, averaging 5.4 prompts per session. Adore Me observed strong engagement as an average user session was greater than four minutes.
Through the brand’s ongoing partnership with Prompt.ly, a digital printer from the innovative manufacturer MAS, Adore Me prints each custom set on an on-demand basis with technology that uses 99% less water than the traditional printing process. The print-on-demand system used for AM by You sets means that garments are only produced after a customer has placed an order, nearly eliminating the opportunity for wasted materials.
The AM by You launch builds on Adore Me's history as a generative AI innovator, having built on the technology since 2021 to streamline content creation. This marks the next evolution in the company's use of AI, this time to elevate the consumer experience. By leveraging AI to enable bespoke lingerie and more personalized shopping journeys, Adore Me continues to lead the industry in finding new applications for artificial intelligence.
The AM by You custom design studio is now available at www.adoreme.com/am-by-you, with personalized sets starting at $54.95.
About Adore Me
Founded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the U.S. As of December 2022, Adore Me joined the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family of brands.
