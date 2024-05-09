InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Vise Grips for Opening Wine Bottles and other Products with a Cork Stopper
Cheryl J. of Cushing, OK is the creator of the Wine Bottle Opener That Will Not Fail The Ladies, a multipurpose hand tool for opening any type of bottle with a tough to open cork or lid. A cork bottle opener is stored on one of the handles while a bottle opener is attached to the opposite handle, supporting a pair of vise grips used to obtain better leverage when opening bottles. The cork remover is detachable to easily open wine bottle corks. Users can apply the bottle opener or vise grips as needed to open different types of bottles.
Each device is powder coated in different colors for an improved aesthetic. Users can choose from several unique designs and styles to make the tool more aesthetically pleasing and fun to use, especially around friends, family, and guests during special occasions. People can quickly open their bottles and pour drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Markets for standard bottle openers and cork stopper removers are dynamic and constantly expanding with people who enjoy wine, beer, and other bottled beverages. These tools are often sold separately due to their functionality, forcing people to purchase several products to open their bottles. There are numerous brands and manufacturers looking to produce innovative combination tools, ranging from budget-friendly options to high-end, specialized designs. Competing on factors such as price, functionality, durability, and aesthetics is common in this market.
Innovation plays a significant role, with companies constantly seeking ways to improve the user experience, introduce new features (such as ergonomic designs or multi-functionality), and differentiate their products from competitors. The Wine Bottle Opener That Will Not Fail The Ladies is one such example of innovation and versatility that would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Cheryl filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Wine Bottle Opener That Will Not Fail The Ladies product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Wine Bottle Opener That Will Not Fail The Ladies can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
InventionHome
