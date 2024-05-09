Submit Release
DEBATE CHALLENGE ISSUED TO ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.

KINSALE, VIRGINIA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The frontrunner for the Libertarian Party presidential nomination, Mike ter Maat, has challenged independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to a debate in advance of the Libertarian Party national convention at the Washington Hilton on May 24th, 25th and 26th.

Yesterday afternoon, Kennedy announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will attend the convention and he challenged former President Donald J. Trump to a debate there. Trump previously announced he will address the convention body. Candidate ter Maat said, "Given Kennedy's repeated flirtations with the Libertarian Party nomination, the most appropriate debate is with me, not with Trump who will never seek our nomination." Kennedy and ter Maat previously appeared together at the Libertarian Party of California state convention in February. Candidate ter Maat also demanded time to address the Republican National Convention, saying "The Libertarian National Committee chair generously invited Trump and President Biden to our national convention, and we believe they should offer us similar opportunities at their conventions."

Jim Turney
Mike ter Maat, Libertarian for President
jim@miketermaat.com
