Inter Scientific announces the launch of a new portal to aid transparency within the vape industry
Inter Scientific announces the launch of a new portal to aid transparency within the vape industry aimed at enforcement agencies, manufacturers, and consumers.
Inter Scientific announces the launch of Vape Aware™, a new portal to aid transparency within the vape industry and assist in ensuring consumer safety.
— Kate Pike, CTSI Joint Lead Officer for Vaping.
Vape Aware™ is a portal that publishes results from analytical tests carried out on vape products sold in the UK market. The first phase of the portal, which was launched today, will aid enforcement agencies in identifying illicit products by providing a single-source database for Trading Standards, The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), and public bodies.
The launch of Vape Aware™ is supported by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI). The professional membership body representing Trading Standards Officers throughout the UK who are responsible for enforcement of vape product regulation, the Tobacco and Related Product Regulations 2016 (TRPR), the UK's transposition of the European Tobacco Products Directive 2014/40/EU (TPD) and the portal has been developed in conjunction with CTSI.
Ensuring the safety and compliance of nicotine products is fundamental to ensuring public health. Illegal vape products may pose a risk to health with some reported to contain high levels of toxins including heavy metals. These products circumvent regulation and are not assessed for safety by the regulatory authorities.
CTSI Joint Lead Officer Vaping, Kate Pike, comments, "Vape Aware will be really welcomed by Trading Standards Officers to view results of testing of seized vape products to support us in tackling illegal vapes.”
CTSI Joint Lead Officer Vaping, Marsha Bell, comments, "This will help us to maximise our resources by saving officers time and ensuring all officers can benefit from increased product knowledge.”
Chief Commercial Officer Julia McLachlan comments, "We are delighted to launch the first phase of Vape Aware™ today to assist enforcement agencies in tackling illegal vape products. We are also currently working with manufacturers to allow them to submit products for analysis, with results made available to consumers, ensuring consumer safety. We must always stress that if you don't smoke, don't vape. For smokers, vaping provides a reduced harm alternative to smoking and transparency in product performance and safety is vital in ensuring consumer confidence to switch from smoking.”
Inter Scientific has collaborated with over 50 Local Authority Trading Standard Services, the UK government, and other enforcement agencies to provide regulatory and analytical vape compliance support as well as provided evidence to support the prosecution of retailers selling illegal vape products.
About Inter Scientific
Inter Scientific is an independently owned analytical and regulatory services firm headquartered in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The company is accredited by UKAS to the international standard ISO/IEC17025. Inter scientific is responsible for the evaluation of products in the pharmaceutical, medical device, cosmetics, and nicotine industries. With a world-class laboratory supporting global product submissions and compliance combined with a dedicated specialist ENDS regulatory team, Inter Scientific brings innovative solutions for clients, ensuring the highest level of compliance in the UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East. across UK, Europe, the US, and the Middle East.
