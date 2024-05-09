Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses Road Traffic Management Corporation’s passing-out parade, 14 May

More than 400 new traffic officers to reinforce national traffic law enforcement

The Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga will on 14 May 2024, deliver the main address at Road Traffic Management Corporation’s passing-out parade, where 410 newly trained traffic officers will be ready to save more lives on our roads.

The parade will take place at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services in the City of Tshwane. The newly trained traffic officers will be able to perform road traffic law enforcement duties to ensure a safe and secure traffic environment for all road users on public roads to prevent road crashes.

This coming week’s passing-out parade undertaken by the Road Traffic Management Corporation is in line with the National Development Plan vision to reduce unemployment and create job opportunities for the youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

