POST Luxembourg Selects Openmind Networks as Privileged Messaging Systems Software and SMSC Supplier
Openmind Networks, a global provider of messaging platform solutions, welcomes leading telecoms company, POST Luxembourg to its customer base.
The collaboration with Openmind Networks enables us to further increase the level of security and data protection for our customers”DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openmind Networks, a leading global provider of messaging platform solutions, is delighted to welcome to its customer base POST Luxembourg, the leading provider of postal and telecoms services in Luxembourg.
— Julien Restat
As a privileged supplier, Openmind Networks will provide messaging systems software and Short Message Service Center, ensuring the highest standards of messaging security and data protection for POST’s customers in the future.
In addition, POST Luxembourg has invested in the latest protocol technology to support 5G messaging, called SMSF. This enables POST Luxembourg’s customers to benefit from the latest messaging applications available with 5G.
As the telecommunications landscape continues to evolve rapidly, POST Luxembourg remains committed to providing innovative and reliable messaging services to its private and business customers. By selecting Openmind Networks as a privileged supplier for messaging systems software, SMSC and SMSF, POST Luxembourg further strengthens its commitment to maintaining the utmost levels of security, reliability, and user experience in messaging.
“The collaboration with Openmind Networks enables us to further increase the level of security and data protection for our customers,” said Julien Restat, Head of Technical Coordination and Mobile Core at POST Luxembourg. “Openmind Networks’ expertise in messaging systems make them a qualified partner to support us in providing innovative and secure messaging and business messaging solutions”.
Openmind Networks’ cutting-edge messaging systems software and fraud prevention solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of telecommunications providers worldwide. With a focus on security, reliability, and scalability, Openmind Networks empowers operators to deliver seamless messaging experiences while safeguarding customer data and privacy.
“We are proud to be selected as POST Luxembourg’s vendor of choice for messaging systems software and SMSF,” said Paul Kavanagh, Chief Revenue Officer at Openmind Networks. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class communication platform solutions to enable operators like POST Luxembourg to stay ahead in today’s dynamic telecommunications landscape.”
For more information about Openmind Networks and its communication platform solutions, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com.
About POST Luxembourg
POST Luxembourg is the largest provider of postal and telecom services in Luxembourg and offers its services to private and business customers. Other activities include postal financial services. The POST Luxembourg Group, with its subsidiaries and more than 4,500-member workforce, is one of the main employers in Luxembourg. Founded in 1842 as an administration, POST Luxembourg is a public company owned by the Luxembourg State since 1992. Its vision is to facilitate communication and ease transfer of data and content between individuals and companies.
Further information at www.postgroup.lu and www.post.lu.
About Openmind Networks
Openmind Networks is a leading, independent provider of messaging platform solutions to the world’s largest telecoms companies. Openmind offers innovative messaging and customer engagement solutions that power over 1.5 Billion messages daily.
