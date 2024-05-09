The Neighborhood Hotel Now Offers Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy
Lincoln Park: Modern + Vintage designs pair well at our Lincoln Park hotel which was originally built in 1893 for the Chicago World's Fair.
Little Italy: Each suite is thoughtfully designed with a kitchen and everything you need for a short, or long stay.
Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a curated collection of 140,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 10,000+ destinations worldwide.
Over 200 million Marriott Bonvoy members now have the opportunity to earn or redeem points when booking at The Neighborhood Hotel's locations in Chicago & SW Michigan.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neighborhood Hotel announced that select properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy starting on May 9th, 2024. The Neighborhood Hotel, located in Chicago and SW Michigan, was founded by travel enthusiasts who enjoy spaces that inspire, comfort, and fuel every guest. Hotel suites range from 1-3 bedrooms and are well equipped for short and long-term stays, as many offer full kitchens and in-unit laundry (in addition to several other amenities).
Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a curated and growing collection of 140,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 10,000+ prime destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International’s decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company’s design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays. Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will feature The Neighborhood Hotel’s suites in two markets across the United States, including Chicago, IL, and Southwest Michigan.
The Neighborhood Hotel team transforms old buildings with compelling history into well-outfitted apartment-style hotels that honor the old while representing the now. The vibe is fresh and fun with rooms that are stocked to support everyone from the homebody to the adventurer. The hotels provide a basecamp for the explorer and a sanctuary for the traveler who needs to recharge, reset or relax. The suites are simple and clean, punctuated with accents that bring the right amount of pop. The Neighborhood Hotel has locations in Chicago: Lincoln Park, Little Italy, West Loop (2025 opening), and Southwest Michigan (New Buffalo, MI and Grand Beach, MI).
Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, The Neighborhood Hotel rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company’s high standards for regulation, design and amenities.
“Our apartment-style hotel suites fit well into the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy’s luxury portfolio and expand the HVMB offerings into two of Chicago's most beloved neighborhoods, as well as Michigan’s Harbor Country,” says Jonathan Gordon, Founder, and CEO of The Neighborhood Hotel. “We share a dedication to quality and are committed to making each guest experience comfortable, convenient, and memorable. Our loyal customers can now earn and redeem Bonvoy points when booking travel at The Neighborhood Hotel on the HVMB platform."
Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which are shared by The Neighborhood Hotel, include:
-24/7 support
-24-hour check-in either in-person or through a touch keypad
-High-speed Wi-Fi
-Premium bed linens (SFFERA) and towels
-Kitchen essentials
-A/C & Heat
-Smart TV (w/ YouTube TV!)
-Yoga Mat
-Hairdryer
-Moccamaster Coffee Machines w/ Local Beans (Metric Coffee & Fluid)
-Private Patio (select suites)
-Premium Bath Products (Malin Goetz & CO Bigelow)
-Washer/Dryer (select suites)
-Steamer
-Professional cleaning pre and post-stay
Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers that prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The platform’s curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.
About The Neighborhood Hotel
The Neighborhood Hotel was founded in 2020 by Jonathan Gordon — a travel enthusiast who enjoys spaces that inspire, comfort, and fuel. Each suite is well equipped for short and long-term stays (i.e., kitchens, laundry, etc.). The Neighborhood Hotel transforms old buildings with compelling history into well-outfitted apartment-style hotels that honor the old while representing the now. The vibe is fresh and fun, and the rooms are stocked to support everyone from the homebody to the adventurer. The hotels provide a basecamp for the explorer and a sanctuary for travelers who need to recharge, reset, or chill. The suites are simple and clean, punctuated with accents that bring the right amount of pop. The Neighborhood Hotel has locations in Chicago: Lincoln Park, Little Italy, West Loop (2025 opening), and Southwest Michigan: New Buffalo and Grand Beach.
Read about us in Architectural Digest, Midwest Living, and CN Traveler! Connect with @the.neighborhood.hotel on Instagram and LinkedIn!
