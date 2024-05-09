Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs media building collapse in George, 9 May

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing session where Employment and Labour Minister T.W. Nxesi will brief the media on the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street in George on Monday afternoon.

The Minister will also visit the collapsed building and is likely to interact and get an update from rescuers and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour.

The department’s OHS inspectors were dispatched on Monday to the site shortly after the incident occurred.

Date: Thursday, 09 May 2024

