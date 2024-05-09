Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,478 in the last 365 days.

Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs media building collapse in George, 9 May

Members of the media are invited to a media briefing session where Employment and Labour Minister T.W. Nxesi will brief the media on the collapse of a multi-storey building under construction in Victoria Street in George on Monday afternoon.

The Minister will also visit the collapsed building and is likely to interact and get an update from rescuers and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour.
The department’s OHS inspectors were dispatched on Monday to the site shortly after the incident occurred.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the media briefing as follows:

Date: Thursday, 09 May 2024
Time: 12h00
Venue: Premier Express Inn, 123 York Street, George Central, George

Journalists interested in covering the occasion are requested to RSVP with Jason Lloyd on Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za or 082 728 5476

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sabelo Mali
Ministerial Liaison Officer
Cell: 082 729 5804
E-mail: Sabelo.Mali@labour.gov.za
 

You just read:

Minister Thulas Nxesi briefs media building collapse in George, 9 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more