Weiner Team Articles H1 in OEN: Fed Times Article Calls for Independent Ombudspersons on Sexual Assault; New Crime Bills
Others featured: Marijuana Reform; Hoyer's Consensus Model; Gaza Pier Dangers; Mifepristone; RFK's Vaccine Message; Newsweek "Best Comment" on Social SecurityWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent op-eds by the Weiner team surged to the top H1 rank on OpedNews, signifying the #1 op-ed of the day. The most recent H1 article was originally published in the Federal Times and then named H1 in OpEd News, advocating for the establishment of an independent sexual assault ombudsperson within all federal agencies and the White House as an overseer. The second H1, printed exclusively in OpEdNews, shed light on the new crime bills in Maryland and DC aimed at curbing the escalating rates of drug usage and many crimes. Additionally, articles were featured in Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Weekly, The Drug Report, and Southern Maryland News. Topics covered the repercussions of marijuana legalization, Hoyer's collaborative approach in the House as Majority Leader as a model for whoever holds the House majority, Trump-era isolationism, the vulnerability dangers of the new DOD humanitarian delivery pier in Gaza, court risks to Mifepristone as the dominant medical abortion method, and more.
On April 25th, Ting Cui and Robert Weiner published an article in The Federal Times titled, "Why Every Federal Agency and the White House Needs Independent Ombudsperson on Sexual Assault." The piece was reprinted and featured in OpEdNews and ranked H1 on May 3rd. The authors advocate for the establishment of independent ombudsmen within each federal department – along with a centralized ombudsman office in the White House – to support and guide sexual assault/harassment victims through the reporting and investigation process. See for Federal Times:
https://www.federaltimes.com/management/hr/2024/04/25/why-every-federal-agency-needs-independent-ombudsman-on-sexual-assault/
See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Every-federal-agency-and-W-Federal-Agencies-Enforcement_Federal-Employees_Federal-Investigations_Federal-Worker-240501-206.html#google_vignette
On April 3rd, Weiner and Ben Kearney's OpEdNews piece, "The Crime Pendulum Swings Again: Addressing New DC and Maryland Crime Bills," secured the H1 ranking on OpEdNews. The authors acknowledge the fluctuating public perception of crime and argue that these measures should be publicly embraced as they stand to decrease the rate of drug-related and juvenile crimes and the distribution of Fentanyl from continuing to rise. See for OpEd News:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=The-Crime-Pendulum-Swings-Crime_Crime-Rates_Crime-Violent_Fentanyl-240403-424.html
On April 15th, Weiner (former spokesman for the White House National Drug Policy Office) and Gene Lambey published an article on Marijuana, "With White House and Congress calling for 'Reform,' despite new health studies showing harm, and Oregon reversal, is a slowdown in order?" first in Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Weekly and then in The Drug Report. The article discusses Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer's push for marijuana reform, despite emerging studies highlighting concerns such as psychological, addictive, driving, and performance issues associated with legalization. See The Drug Report:
https://thedrugreport.org/2024/04/15/with-white-house-and-congress-calling-for-reform-despite-new-health-studies-showing-harm-and-oregon-reversal-is-a-slowdown-in-order/
Weiner and Lambey also wrote a piece titled, “RFK Jr's Rise Gives Anti-Vaxxers a Voice But Ignores Disproportionate Death Rate in States Without Vaccine Mandates,” featured in OpEd News on April 24. The authors argue that the anti-vaccination movement is dangerous, and draw attention to states like Ohio and Florida, where Republican governors' refusal to implement vaccine mandates left residents vulnerable to COVID-19 and resulted in higher death rates. See for OpEdNews:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=RFK-Jr-s-Rise-Gives-Anti-V-Anti-vaxxers_Death_Governors_Mandates-240424-643.html
On April 11th, Weiner, Cui, and Charlyn Chu penned an article titled "The House Could Use Hoyer's Consensus Model Now to Avoid Repeated Chaos,” which was featured in both Southern Maryland News and The Enquirer Gazette. They stress the need for a consensus-building House leader, like Steny Hoyer, to guide the current Congress through partisan discord.
See for Southern Maryland News:
https://www.somdnews.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/the-house-could-use-hoyers-consensus-modelnow-to-avoid-repeated-chaos/article_bc147754-f5eb-11ee-97d8-576ae77df27a.html
On April 13th, Weiner and Kearney's article, "The Dangers of Trump-Era Isolationism," was published in OpEdNews. It sheds light on the self-serving and risky nature of isolationist policies for America, particularly benefiting power-seeking Republicans of the Trump era at the expense of national resources and control. See for OpEdNews:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=The-Dangers-of-Trump-Era-I-America_Dangerous_Isolationism_Israel-240413-173.html
Another article published by Weiner and Kearney, on April 5th, is titled “The Dangers of Biden's Pier in Gaza” argues that this emergency move to provide humanitarian aid to the region could inadvertently escalate the conflict by making US builders and protectors vulnerable targets for terrorist attacks. See for OpEdNews:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=The-Danger-of-Biden-s-Pier-Biden-Administration_Danger_Gaza-Strip_Gaza-War-240405-333.html#google_vignette
On April 29th, Weiner and Cui's other article "Abortion: Let Science, Not Politics, Prevail" was printed in OpEdNews: Mifepristone, responsible for two-thirds of all abortions, is critical to women's healthcare. The piece condemns the political maneuvering surrounding its use and argues that politics must not obstruct access to this safe medication. See for OpEdNews: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Abortion-Let-Science-Not-Abortion_Abortion-Laws_Abortion-Legislation_Abortion-Rights-240429-368.html
Weiner and Kearney wrote another piece for OpEdNews on April 23rd titled "Seriously Supreme Court-January 6th Not Obstruction? When Blocked Most Serious U.S. Proceeding, Verifying the President?" In their article, they caution against dismissing the application of the law, emphasizing that such a precedent could pave the way for a recurrence of one of America's darkest moments, posing a renewed threat to our democracy. See for OpEdNews: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Seriously-Supreme-Court-Ja-Election_Obstruction-Of-Justice_Obstructionism_President-240423-799.html
Weiner and Kearney also published "Bragg MUST ASK Did Trump Have Michael Cohen Pay Off the Other Women? Would Demonstrate Additional 'Pattern and Practice''' on April 12th featured on OpEdNews. The piece emphasizes the importance of Manhattan District Attorney Bragg investigating whether Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid off other women who made allegations against Trump in his hush money trial. See for OpEdNews:
https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Bragg-MUST-ASK-Did-Trump-h-Michael-Cohen_Money_Trump_Trump-Sexual-Abuser-240412-684.html
Finally, on April 9, 2024 Weiner had a comment published in Newsweek named "best comment" regarding the article -- "America's Social Security Timebomb.” Weiner, former Chief of Staff of the House Aging Committee under Chairman Claude Pepper, writes, “This is a fear-mongering article which ignores that the surplus has increased to its current 2.9 Trillion dollars…Quit trying to take Social Security's funding for other programs.” Weiner pointed out that there are easy fixes when the time comes necessary, perhaps in 2035, such as raising the frozen income limit subject to paying into Social Security, and as Speaker Emerita Pelosi stated, "First do no harm." See for Newsweek:
https://www.newsweek.com/americas-social-security-timebomb-1887921
For more published opeds by Robert Weiner and his team, please find links to all recent op-eds from 2024 here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2024
