Questus Makes a Splash With Golden 1 Credit Union AOR Win
Questus will drive brand presence, awareness, and conversion for Golden 1 as they serve all Californians.
As we launch this brand refresh and new campaign, reflecting the real lives and moments Californians face daily, we want to help people put their trust in Golden 1.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden 1 Credit Union, recently named as one of Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter, has chosen Questus as its new Creative and Media Agency of Record. As the Agency of Record (AOR), Questus is committed to delivering innovative campaigns that will elevate Golden 1’s brand presence, further enabling the Credit Union to serve all Californians in their financial journeys. As an organization aimed at empowering and educating Californians when it comes to financial well-being, Golden 1 takes pride in people, not profit, as they invest back in the community – a sentiment Questus will capture and communicate. For over 20 years, Questus has also centered their mission around empowering humankind, cultivating human-centric experiences to improve people’s lives. Together, Golden 1 and Questus will partner to build meaningful connections with Californians through creative and immersive storytelling.
— Jordan Berg, Questus Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer
Questus will be a strategic partner in the evolution of the Golden 1 Credit Union brand. Golden 1, the nation’s sixth largest credit union with more than $20 billion in assets and over 1.1 million members, is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California by proudly serving all those who live or work within the state. Seeking an integrated creative & media shop to revamp their brand, Golden 1 chose Questus thanks to the agency’s collaborative and strategic energy that felt like an extension of their team as they embark on a comprehensive rebrand.
As agency of record, Questus will focus on developing Golden 1’s advertising, content, and media strategies across all digital and traditional channels, revamping the brand, and partnering with Golden 1 on their mission of providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support needed to improve the well-being of their members and communities. The win for Questus is attributed to the agency's exceptional creativity and strategic prowess. It is a testament to their integrated, collaborative approach that drives meaningful results, along with their deep financial experience with brands such as Discover, Capital One, and American Express.
"Questus brings high-quality brand creative, strategic acumen, and a passion for building strong relationships,” said Mike Daum, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Golden 1 Credit Union. “We look forward to our partnership with Questus as they will play a crucial role in the evolution of the Golden 1 brand as we continue to grow, allowing us to support more members, give back to more communities, and reach even more Californians in the coming years.”
Questus’ first campaign as Golden 1’s AOR will kick off on May 6 with “Life is a Journey”, which will focus on centering moments that feel real to Californians and telling stories through relatable snippets of California life – snapshotting life’s special moments where Californians can see themselves and their families reflected. The work will echo the idea that life is more than a series of transactions while assuring Californians that Golden 1 is with them during all different journeys in life. This first campaign will signal a new look and feel for Golden 1, showcasing the dynamic expression of their new brand promise, while also driving brand awareness across California and engaging diverse audiences through relatable storytelling.
The new campaign will go live across linear/broadcast TV, OOH and DOOH, and digital via social, search and display ads.
“We’re honored to partner with Golden 1 as their Creative and Media Agency of Record to improve the financial lives of Californians,” said Jordan Berg, Questus Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer. “This is what we do best at Questus—empowering people to live their best lives. As we launch this brand refresh and new campaign, reflecting the real lives and real moments Californians face daily, we want to help people take control of their financial health and put their trust in Golden 1.”
Nicole Scotten
Questus
+1 310-867-3803
press@questus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram