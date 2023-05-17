Questus Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
The Questus team attributes its success to an unwavering focus on empathy and empowerment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Questus has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. The Questus team attributes its success to an unwavering focus on empathy and empowerment.
— Jeff Rosenblum, Co-CEO
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
Questus is honored to be one of the companies selected for 2023.
“Culture is the single most important ingredient for success at our agency. It's demonstrated every day through kindness, creativity, and collaboration. It’s what leads to profound results for our clients. I am so proud to be a part of this amazing group of people,” said Jeff Rosenblum, Questus Co-CEO.
“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”
About Questus
Questus is a digital agency that creates advertising for the modern consumer journey. The agency specializes in telling brand stories that create emotional connections and drive customer acquisition. This next-generation approach has led to groundbreaking results for clients like Disney, ESPN, Discover, Wyndham, and Suzuki.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
YouTube