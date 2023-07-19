Questus Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™
Questus is Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. 97% of the Questus team said it’s a Great Place To Work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Questus is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Questus. This year, 97% of the Questus team said it's a Great Place To Work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.
— Debbie Dumont, President
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Questus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
The Questus team attributes its success to an unwavering focus on empathy and empowerment. By recruiting with these attributes in mind, establishing new benefits like a profit-sharing plan, and leveraging transparency from leadership downward, Questus has seen a substantial shift in company culture.
“We are truly honored to receive the Great Place to Work certification. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and positivity. It is a testament to the dedication and passion of our incredible team, whose collective efforts have made Questus the agency it is today. We will continue to prioritize our people, nurture their talents, and create an environment where everyone can thrive, enabling us to consistently deliver outstanding work for our clients and make a lasting impact in the advertising industry,” says Questus President, Debbie Dumont.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Questus
Questus is a digital agency that creates advertising for the modern consumer journey. The agency specializes in telling brand stories that create emotional connections and drive customer acquisition. This next-generation approach has led to groundbreaking results for clients like Disney, ESPN, Discover, Wyndham, and Suzuki.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
