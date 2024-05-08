Milling and Paving Operation Scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 28 near Lake Norden

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Contact:

Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. – On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, cold milling is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 28 at U.S. Highway 81 for 11 miles to the west. Weather dependent, paving with hot mixed asphalt is then scheduled to start on Monday, May 20, 2024. Paving operations are expected to be complete on this section of Highway 28 in mid-June. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car. Motorists should expect up to 15 minute delays through the work zone.

Bituminous Paving, Inc., of Odessa, MN is the primary contractor for this $9.5 million project.

