Milling and Paving Operation Scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 28 near Lake Norden

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. – On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, cold milling is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 28 at U.S. Highway 81 for 11 miles to the west. Weather dependent, paving with hot mixed asphalt is then scheduled to start on Monday, May 20, 2024. Paving operations are expected to be complete on this section of Highway 28 in mid-June. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car. Motorists should expect up to 15 minute delays through the work zone.

Bituminous Paving, Inc., of Odessa, MN is the primary contractor for this $9.5 million project.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

