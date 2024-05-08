Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,854 in the last 365 days.

Intersection Modifications Scheduled for Sturgis Road and Elk Creek Road in Piedmont

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, May 9, 2024

Contact:  Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

 

PIEDMONT, S.D. –  On Thursday, May 16, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is scheduled to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Sturgis Road and Elk Creek Road in Piedmont (exit 46). Travelers should be aware of SDDOT crews working in the area and the change in traffic conditions.

This intersection is part of the exit 46 reconstruction project that is scheduled to begin in the coming years. The all-way stop is an interim solution to handle increased traffic at this intersection.

Modifications to the intersection to create the all-way stop condition are expected to be complete by the end of the day Thursday, May16, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.  

-30-

You just read:

Intersection Modifications Scheduled for Sturgis Road and Elk Creek Road in Piedmont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more