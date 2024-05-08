Intersection Modifications Scheduled for Sturgis Road and Elk Creek Road in Piedmont

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Contact: Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

PIEDMONT, S.D. – On Thursday, May 16, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is scheduled to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Sturgis Road and Elk Creek Road in Piedmont (exit 46). Travelers should be aware of SDDOT crews working in the area and the change in traffic conditions.

This intersection is part of the exit 46 reconstruction project that is scheduled to begin in the coming years. The all-way stop is an interim solution to handle increased traffic at this intersection.

Modifications to the intersection to create the all-way stop condition are expected to be complete by the end of the day Thursday, May16, 2024.

