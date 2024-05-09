ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO CARRIAGE RENEWAL AND LAUNCH OF 9 CABLE TELEVISION NETWORKS AND CONTINUED CARRIAGE OF 2 BROADCAST TELEVISION STATIONS WITH HAWAIIAN TELCOM

Deal Includes Renewal of 7 Allen Media Group Cable Television Networks and the Launch of 2 New Cable Television Networks; Plus Retransmission Renewals for Allen Media Broadcasting’s Honolulu Stations KITV and KIKU

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce it has reached a multi-year comprehensive portfolio agreement with Hawaiian Telcom for continued carriage of 7 AMG cable television networks -- JusticeCentral.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, MyDestination.TV, ES.TV, and Pets.TV – as well as the retransmission renewals for 2 Honolulu Allen Media Broadcasting television stations, KITV and KIKU.

In addition to continued carriage of the 7 above-referenced AMG cable television networks, Hawaiian Telcom will also launch carriage of 2 additional AMG cable television networks: TheGrio and HBCU Go.

"We are delighted to renew and expand our relationship with Hawaiian Telcom,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Hawaiian Telcom has been an extraordinary partner and recognizes the tremendous value our television stations and cable television networks bring to their subscribers.”

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL/THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information.

Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv