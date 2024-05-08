Dylan Medler makes Ferrari History
Dylan Medler wins the inaugural 296 Ferrari Challenge race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Medler wins the inaugural 296 Ferrari Challenge race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas.
More than 70 Ferraris across the Trofeo Pirelli, Coppa Shell and 488 Challenge Evo classes took part in afternoon races at the 3.426-mile circuit.
Competitors in Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell also sought history, fighting to be the first winners behind the wheel of a 296 Challenge in the car’s global racing debut.
Medler took the lead in turn one and built up a seven second lead. Although Medler lost his lead due to a late yellow flag, applying all his race craft he set sail at the restart to finish first overall.
What an outstanding performance.
Orlam Sonora, Motorsports Manager of THE COLLECTION – Ferrari of Miami commented after the race: “Dylan worked hard over the winter and competed in the Ferrari Challenge Winter Series in Abu Dhabi where he showed excellent form. He also sharpened his car control skills at the Ferrari Corsa Pilota on Ice program in Courmayeur, Italy under the guidance of Ferrari Ambassador driver Tony Vilander. We are so proud of him. What a way to start the 2024 season.”
Medler drives for THE COLLECTION – Ferrari of Miami, one of the most premier Ferrari dealerships in the world with a dedication to motorsports.
Medler is coached by Roderick MacLeod.
Medler said after the race: “I could not have done this without my team. My team is my family. We race and we win together”.
M E Hardware
Chelgate Limited
+44 20 7939 7939
mhardware@chelgate.com