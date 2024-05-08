Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,974 in the last 365 days.

Dylan Medler makes Ferrari History

Dylan Medler takes the winner trophy and Ken Gorin accepts the team trophy on behalf of THE COLLECTION – Ferrari of Miami.

Dylan Medler takes the winner trophy and Ken Gorin accepts the team trophy on behalf of THE COLLECTION – Ferrari of Miami.

Dylan Medler wins the inaugural 296 Ferrari Challenge race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Medler wins the inaugural 296 Ferrari Challenge race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas.

More than 70 Ferraris across the Trofeo Pirelli, Coppa Shell and 488 Challenge Evo classes took part in afternoon races at the 3.426-mile circuit.

Competitors in Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell also sought history, fighting to be the first winners behind the wheel of a 296 Challenge in the car’s global racing debut.

Medler took the lead in turn one and built up a seven second lead. Although Medler lost his lead due to a late yellow flag, applying all his race craft he set sail at the restart to finish first overall.

What an outstanding performance.

Orlam Sonora, Motorsports Manager of THE COLLECTION – Ferrari of Miami commented after the race: “Dylan worked hard over the winter and competed in the Ferrari Challenge Winter Series in Abu Dhabi where he showed excellent form. He also sharpened his car control skills at the Ferrari Corsa Pilota on Ice program in Courmayeur, Italy under the guidance of Ferrari Ambassador driver Tony Vilander. We are so proud of him. What a way to start the 2024 season.”

Medler drives for THE COLLECTION – Ferrari of Miami, one of the most premier Ferrari dealerships in the world with a dedication to motorsports.

Medler is coached by Roderick MacLeod.

Medler said after the race: “I could not have done this without my team. My team is my family. We race and we win together”.

M E Hardware
Chelgate Limited
+44 20 7939 7939
mhardware@chelgate.com

You just read:

Dylan Medler makes Ferrari History

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more