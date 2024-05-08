Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect Discharging a Firearm at a Rideshare Vehicle

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who discharged a firearm at a rideshare vehicle in Northeast.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, at approximately 8:06 a.m., the victim, a rideshare driver reached the suspect’s drop-off location in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. As the suspect was exiting the vehicle he produced a gun and shot at the vehicle. The victim drove away and called the police from a safe location. The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, but the driver was not injured.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24067779

