Dr. Tiffany Chen Joins Techcyte as Medical Director
Techcyte is excited to announce Dr. Tiffany Y. Chen, MD recently joined the Techcyte team as a medical director. Dr. Chen's expertise in clinical, anatomic, and computational pathology will accelerate the development of Techcyte's Fusion workflow and AI platform.
Dr. Chen brings to Techcyte a wealth of expertise garnered from her career in diagnostics, machine learning, and clinical trial data management. Most recently, Dr. Chen served as the Head of Digital Pathology at Pi Health, where she spearheaded the development of innovative technological solutions to optimize clinical trial processes and accelerate drug development timelines.
Dr. Chen holds a medical degree from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, complemented by a master’s degree in Global Medicine from the University of Southern California. She completed her residency in anatomic pathology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, followed by a NIH/NCI T32 post-doctoral research fellowship in computational pathology at Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham. Throughout her academic journey, Dr. Chen has authored numerous publications in journals such as Nature, Nature Medicine, and Nature Biomedical Engineering.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tiffany Chen to the Techcyte team,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “Dr. Chen’s deep medical and AI knowledge combined with her passion for building products will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic vision and make a significant impact on how pathology is practiced worldwide.”
About Techcyte
Founded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.
Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.
We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified clinical and anatomic pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.
Visit techcyte.com for more information.
Techcyte’s digital pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States
