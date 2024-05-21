NEXCOM Unlocks the Transformative Power of Vehicle Telematics with Mobile Communications Hubs for Smart Transportation
NEXCOM VTC 1920 Palm-sized Telematics Gateway Optimizes Public Transportation with Enhanced Fleet Operations and In-Vehicle Entertainment
A future that transforms public vehicles into IoT gateways powered by advanced vehicle telematics, giving cities real-time visibility and ushering in an era of smarter, safer, and happier mobility”FREMONT, CA, USA, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle computing solutions, announced today the launch of the NEXCOM VTC 1920 palm-sized telematics gateway, designed to unlock the transformative power of vehicle telematics data. Poised to revolutionize the future of smart transportation, vehicle telematics insights support the optimization of driver management and asset maintenance, along with enhanced passenger services and in-vehicle communications.
— Peter Yang, President
The VTC 1920 extracts valuable vehicle telematics insights, conducts preliminary analysis, and streams actionable results. Designed to empower fleet operators to make data-driven decisions that improve fleet planning and optimize operations, the transformative power of vehicle telematics represents the future of smart transportation. The VTC 1920 supports smart in-vehicle communications for enhanced advertising and Passenger Information System (PIS) applications. Three independent video outputs enable engaging content distribution while on the move, including live news and weather reporting. Digital advertising connected to LED displays provides real-time journey information to improve passenger experiences.
“In cities around the world, buses serve as the backbone of smart transportation networks that are using technology to improve road safety, optimize operations, and better connect communities,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “At NEXCOM we imagine a future that transforms public transportation vehicles into IoT gateways powered by advanced vehicle telematics, giving cities real-time visibility over their entire fleet and ushering in an era of smarter, safer, and happier mobility”
Featuring the Intel® Atom® Processor x7211RE, the VTC 6231 telematics gateway enables real-time data acquisition, edge computing, and network communication to a control center. It is equipped with a comprehensive suite of interfaces (CAN FD, COM, and wireless connectivity), and effortlessly compiles and processes vehicle status and diagnostic data, providing real-time visibility into vehicle location, work progress, and potential anomalies.
NEXCOM’s latest series of mobile communication hubs set a new standard for versatility and vehicle connectivity. Within a durable and slim, transportable design, the VTC 6231 boasts five adaptable expansion slots for cellular connectivity, plus alternative options. It delivers extra bandwidth and seamless connectivity, including inside tunnels and across borders. With five expansion slots, the VTC 6231 can accommodate more WWAN modules and SIM card slots than its predecessors.
