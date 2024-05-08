Participation in the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the 79th anniversary of Victory Day

TAJIKISTAN, May 8 - On May 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the capital's "Victory Park" in order to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the 79th anniversary of Victory Day.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, General of the Army, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe City, Honorable Rustam Emomali, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon laid a wreath in front of the "Eternal Flame" in memory of the officers and soldiers and all those who lost their lives in the war.

The Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon laid a wreath and honored the heroes of the Tajik people for the peace of the souls of the martyrs of the path of freedom.

On this day, the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe City and the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan laid a wreath in front of the “Eternal Flame”.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, raised the symbolic curtain and opened the "Victory Monument" after its transfer to “Victory Park” and its renovation.

The official delegation of the Russian Federation led by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Kara-Ool Sholban also took part in the opening ceremony of the renovated complex.

All the measures implemented in the Victory Park by the Dushanbe City Executive Body are aimed at preserving the memory of the victims of the war.

It should be said that the heroism of the fathers and grandfathers who gave their lives for the freedom of the Motherland during the terrible days of the Second World War is always appreciated by the country's top leadership.

It is worth mentioning that on the eve of the Victory Day, by the order of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, 40 thousand Somoni were given to each of the war veterans, and at the expense of the Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, one-time financial assistance in the amount of 10 thousand Somoni were granted to the participants of the war from the capital. Also, by the order of the President of the country, the executive bodies of state power of the regions, cities and districts provided a one-time allowance to the veterans and disabled persons of WWII.