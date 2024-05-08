May 8 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards Nearly $900,000 to Six Counties

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, May 8, 2024 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded a total of $894,411.57 to Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Clear Creek, Dolores, Pueblo and Yuma Counties to continue the indexing and digitizing of county records and improve public accessibility to historical documents.

“The grant money we’ve awarded to Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Clear Creek, Dolores, Pueblo and Yuma Counties represents an investment in Colorado’s future. It’s a privilege to be able to support these counties in their commitment to preserving historical records and making documents more accessible for their constituents.”

Arapahoe County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Cheyenne County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Clear Creek County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Dolores County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Pueblo County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

Yuma County’s Grant Agreement (PDF)

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

More information on the ERTB