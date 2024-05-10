New Workplace Culture Book Offered for Free in Special Amazon Promotion
Jason Richmond’s “Culture Ignited” – “Well researched and highly readable”
Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top-ranked book about corporate culture is available for free as part of a special Amazon promotion.
The eBook version of “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership” by business development expert and human capital strategist Jason Richmond hit the #1 spot in two categories—Workplace Behavior and Business and Investing—in an earlier promotional campaign.
A follow-up to Richmond’s 2019 book “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth,” it has received numerous five-star reviews and has been praised by Thinkers50 #1 Executive coach and New York Times bestselling author, Marshall Goldsmith, as “Well researched and highly readable.”
Others have described it as “timely, thoughtful and practical,” and “a must-read for leaders wanting to build a thriving organizational culture.”
“Culture Ignited,” which evolved from research during the Covid-19 pandemic, offers business leaders invaluable guidance for maintaining—and even strengthening—workplace culture during and after a crisis.
Richmond, a member of Forbes Business Council, the executive council of CEOWORLD magazine, and an in-demand keynote speaker, said, “The book will put you on a path to be better prepared for the next business crisis. Discover how agility, innovation, and teamwork are paramount to an organization’s success in the face of unanticipated upheaval. Declare your independence from a culture of disengagement by taking advantage of this special limited offer.”
The eBook, which normally retails for $9.95 is available for free on Amazon through Tuesday, May 14.
Last year Richmond’s company, Ideal Outcomes, Inc., which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, acquired the Dale Carnegie franchise in Orange County, California while its relationship with other franchises continues to evolve and expand. Richmond has a longstanding relationship with Dale Carnegie having previously served in a corporate role as Global Vice President Client Acquisition and Services
Richmond’s team of human capital experts provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, coaching, diversity and inclusion, and culture integration to businesses of all sizes from startups to Fortune 100 companies and has been recognized as the gold standard helping Ideal Outcomes maintain a remarkable 95% client retention rate.
About Jason Richmond
Jason Richmond, Founder, CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Ideal Outcomes, Inc., is widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures.
During his career of more than twenty years, Richmond has assisted companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. He has not only worked closely with established Fortune 100 companies to create Leadership Development Journeys, but also provided thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a range of mid-size firms. And he has guided numerous start-ups to build solid foundations that have enabled them to become industry leaders.
