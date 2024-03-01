Ideal Outcomes Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Company founded by Jason Richmond reaches major milestone
Now that we have built a rock-solid foundation we have our foot on the gas pedal.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Outcomes, Inc., a nationally renowned workplace culture and human capital strategy company, has reached a major milestone—celebrating its 10th anniversary.
— Jason Richmond
Over the last decade, and especially the last year, the organization, founded by culture change strategist, Jason Richmond, has enjoyed significant growth working with companies in various industries nationally and internationally. Its team of human capital experts has been recognized as the gold standard helping the company maintain a 95% client retention rate. Company services include culture-oriented engagements, talent management and agility strategies, and high level executive coaching.
Jason, company CEO and Chief Culture Officer, said, “Now that we have built a rock-solid foundation we have our foot on the gas pedal. We are a values-focused, customer-centric organization passionate about delivering the highest quality service. We never stand still and constantly strive to cement our valued relationships, always challenging ourselves to meet the evolving needs of our clients and embrace the latest methodologies.”
Jason’s work over the past twenty-plus years has helped companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures. He has designed and implemented Leadership Development Journeys for Fortune 100 companies and he has guided numerous start-ups on the path to become noted industry leaders. He has also supplied thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a wide range of mid-size companies.
Author of three books “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth,” “Culture Ignited: 5 Disciplines for Adaptive Leadership,” and “The One Advantage,” Jason is an in-demand keynote speaker who captivates audiences with his direct, refreshing, no-nonsense style.
Last year Jason and Ideal Outcomes acquired the Dale Carnegie franchise of Orange County, California while its relationships with other Dale Carnegie franchises have evolved and expanded. For the last 10 years Ideal Outcomes has worked closely with Dale Carnegie Orange County supporting its professional development solutions and leadership training. Jason has a longstanding relationship with Dale Carnegie having previously served in a corporate role as Global Vice President Client Acquisition and Services.
Jason recently accepted an invitation to join the executive council of CEOWORLD magazine. With more than 12.4+ million page views, it is said to be the world’s leading business magazine for CEOs, COOs, CFOs, senior corporate executives, business leaders, private equity investors, investment bankers, and high-net-worth individuals. In addition to his work as an opinion columnist for CEOWORLD, he is a member of the Forbes Business Council, and a contributing writer to HR.com.
The Ideal Outcomes team will get together in New Orleans at the end of the month to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary.
About Ideal Outcomes
Since its founding by Jason Richmond in March 2014, Ideal Outcomes’ expert staff has provided organizational development consulting, change implementation, talent management, coaching, diversity and inclusion and culture integration to businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 companies.
Malcolm John Nicholl
Balustrade Agency
+ 18583542262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn