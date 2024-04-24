Groundbreaking Workplace Culture Book Offered for Free in Special Amazon Promotion
Author Jason Richmond's #1 Organizational Learning book hailed as "the definitive guide to developing a winning culture"
Effective leaders need to be change agents.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A book about corporate culture that hit the number one spot on Amazon’s Organizational Learning category is available for free as part of a special promotion.
— Jason Richmond
The book, “Culture Spark: 5 Steps to Ignite and Sustain Organizational Growth," is authored by business development expert and human capital strategist Jason Richmond, Founder, CEO and Chief Culture officer of Ideal Outcomes, Inc.
"Culture Spark" has been hailed as “the definitive guide to developing a winning culture” and “a proven groundbreaking system that every forward-thinking executive should read,” by Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach for ten years and New York Times bestselling author.
The eBook version normally retails for $9.99 but is free on Amazon through Sunday, April 28.
In the book Richmond, who has more than twenty years of experience guiding startups and Fortune 100s, exposes the myths and misunderstandings about workplace culture that are common among company executives. He outlines a five-step plan that helps define, diagnose, plan, measure, and sustain an enterprising culture to breed employee achievement and peak success.
Richmond, a member of Forbes Business Council and the executive council of CEOWORLD magazine, also delivers an extensive explanation of the vital impact organizational culture has on recruiting, sales, growth development, and succession planning.
Richmond, an in-demand keynote speaker, said, “Effective leaders should serve as agents of change. They must inspire a unified vision and encourage their teams to embrace this direction. Additionally, they should possess an overarching perspective, recognizing how their decisions ripple through the organization and influence its overall functioning.”
The five-step plan in “Culture Spark” includes tips, templates, case studies and action plans, a practical proven blueprint that empowers enlightened company leaders to unleash the full power of their most important asset—their people.
Last year Richmond’s company, Ideal Outcomes, Inc. which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, acquired the Dale Carnegie franchise in Orange County, California while its relationship with other franchises continues to evolve and expand. Richmond has a longstanding relationship with Dale Carnegie having previously served in a corporate role as Global Vice President Client Acquisition and Services
Richmond’s team of human capital experts provides organizational development consulting, change implementation, coaching, diversity and inclusion, and culture integration to businesses of all sizes from startups to Fortune 100 companies and has been recognized as the gold standard helping Ideal Outcomes maintain a remarkable 95% client retention rate.
Visit Amazon to receive your free, no-obligation copy of “Culture Spark.”
About Jason Richmond
Jason Richmond, Founder, CEO and Chief Culture Officer at Ideal Outcomes, Inc., is widely recognized as a noted authority on helping companies build strong, sustained revenue growth by empowering their employees and developing energizing office cultures.
During his career of more than twenty years, Jason has assisted companies of all sizes in a wide variety of industries. He has not only worked closely with established Fortune 100 companies to create Leadership Development Journeys, but also provided thought leadership and innovative consulting services to a range of mid-size firms. And he has guided numerous start-ups to build solid foundations that have enabled them to become industry leaders.
